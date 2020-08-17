Capitol staffer tests positive for COVID-19; committee meetings canceled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislative Council leaders said one of their 32 staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

They said they found out about the positive case Sunday evening and made the decision to postpone four legislative interim committees this week: Health Care Committee, Government Finance Committee, Water Topics Committee and Employee Benefits Programs Committee.

“We’ve sent most people home to work from home again. And we just canceled these meetings to be cautious in consultation, obviously, with legislative leadership,” said Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

John Bjornson said the staffer who tested positive had minimal contact with other staff members, but they’re still encouraging their staff members to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as precautionary measures.

