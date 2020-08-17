Advertisement

Capitol staffer tests positive for COVID-19; committee meetings canceled

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislative Council leaders said one of their 32 staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

They said they found out about the positive case Sunday evening and made the decision to postpone four legislative interim committees this week: Health Care Committee, Government Finance Committee, Water Topics Committee and Employee Benefits Programs Committee.

“We’ve sent most people home to work from home again. And we just canceled these meetings to be cautious in consultation, obviously, with legislative leadership,” said Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

John Bjornson said the staffer who tested positive had minimal contact with other staff members, but they’re still encouraging their staff members to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as precautionary measures.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district postpones start of school after teachers refuse to return amid pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district forced to delay opening after teachers refuse to work

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
chers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Updated: 55 minutes ago
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday: 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results

National Politics

Q&A: What’s happening at the US Postal Service, and why?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some questions and answers about what's going on with the post office and the upcoming election.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 170,000 ahead of flu season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
There are growing concerns that the U.S. is testing less for coronavirus even as 1,000 Americans die daily.

Coronavirus

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

Updated: 5 hours ago
The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

National Politics

Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers were eager to tell the story of a resilient, post-industrial city that is home to thriving, diverse neighborhoods, a vibrant restaurant scene and a growing tech industry.