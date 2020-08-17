Active shooter training exercise at Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. – If you heard a commotion and some loud pops at the airport in Minot Monday morning, don’t worry. It was all to make sure that airport staff and law enforcement were better prepared to do their jobs.

Understanding how to safely handle potentially dangerous situations is key in large public places like airports.

Deanna Stoddare, who oversees security at Minot International Airport, said it is good to be over-prepared.

"It is important because active shooter incidents have become more prevalent, especially after the Ft. Lauderdale incident a few years ago. It is a big priority for airports to include a response protocol in their emergency response plans," said Stoddare.

Minot Police Captain Justin Sundheim said he understands the importance of active training.

"You can be in a classroom all day long and talk about it. Or you can watch video and you might retain x amount. But one of the best ways to learn is to walk through it and to go through it yourself," said Sundheim.

That's why airport staff, the T.S.A., and Minot police engaged in a large-scale active shooter training exercise inside the airport terminal Monday morning.

This scenario involved two shooters going through the entire airport.

"With such a large-scale facility like it is, we really wanted to ensure that a lot of employees were able to react to the exercise by putting a couple different shooters in different areas of the terminal, enabled people to be closer to the situation where they would have to react," said Sundheim.

The exercise may be over, but airport staff and law enforcement can think on how they would respond to such an incident.

"The key it to now be able to go back to their everyday job in regards to their work spaces, and think about the threat in regards to what would i do if: a happens b happens c happens, and be able to react to it," said Sundheim.

Giving first responders the chance to learn and demonstrate their skills in real-time.

These agencies practice these drills once every year to learn about the most up to date information and protocols on safety. They also have a large multi-agency training event every three years to keep everyone sharp.

