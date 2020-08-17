21-year-old says he robbed gas station for blackjack and cigarette money

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested Saturday after police say he robbed a gas station at gun point early Friday morning.

Bismarck Police say 21-year-old Brayden Sanderson approached the clerk at the Shell Gas station on Tyler Parkway and lifted his shirt to show a gun.

Police say Sanderson demanded money and left with $67.

Bismarck Police were able to identify Sanderson by tattoos and arrested him Saturday night.

When questioned, Sanderson says he robbed the store for money to play blackjack at the bar and to buy cigarettes.

Sanderson is charged with robbery with a firearm. His bond is set at $10,000.

