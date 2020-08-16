Advertisement

Update on the Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS program

By Mike Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunting seasons are beginning to open and hunters are scouting the best spots.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program will have more acres for hunters to enjoy this fall.

“This fall, going into the fall hunting season for 2020 there is 800,000 acres enrolled in the program. That’s an increase of about 9,000 acres from last year. So we’re up, we were at 791,000 acres last fall and we’re at about 800,000 acres this fall,” said NDGF Private Lands Section Leader, Kevin Kading.

PLOTS acres can be found online at the Game and Fish Department’s website, or in this year’s newly printed PLOTS Guide.

“The 2020 PLOTS Guide is available. And it does identify all the PLOTS areas in the state and it also identifies other lands that are open for hunting, such as WPAs or wildlife management areas and other lands. On our website, there’s areas we can download the actual map sheets. You can download an app for your smartphone,” said Kading.

The popular walk-in access program, identified by the familiar triangular yellow signs, has been on the state’s landscape for more than 20 years and the goal remains the same.

“So we’re still shooting for a million-acre goal in the PLOTS program, but we’re kind of strategically going about that. We’re enrolling higher quality acres and developing new habitat every year and kind of inching our way back,” said Kading.

And hunters need to remember these are private lands and they need to be treated with respect.

“The land that’s enrolled in the PLOTS program is all private land. It’s voluntarily enrolled by the landowner. We want to make sure that we treat it with respect, you know, don’t block gates, don’t litter out there, don’t leave animal carcasses or remains in an area that’s close to a road or things like that. I mean, just kind of use commonsense when you’re out there, treat it like you would if it was your own land,” said Kading.

If you’re new to hunting or if you’re taking someone hunting for the first time, PLOTS acres are a good place to start.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students learn to build bridges at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

News

Keeping pets safe during a health crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Purrfect Pound Pals has more than 15 cats right now.

News

Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Its been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

News

More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.

Latest News

News

Minot human rights group organizes ‘Unity Fest’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The event features speakers and performances and food.

News

First Responders Night in the Magic City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
It will be at the north parking lot of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

News

HUD awards funding to local housing authorities

Updated: 2 hours ago
For the Minot Housing Authority, this is the second round of funding being provided by the CARES Act after funds were also granted in April.

News

Man leads police on high speed chases, hides in sunflower field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Authorities impounded his car.

News

Teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Teachers are busy getting things ready for a new school year. But this year, planning for class includes things like making sure tables are spaced at least six feet apart and providing enough hand sanitizer for students.

News

Bismarck police investigating shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
They are still investigating and looking for the shooter.