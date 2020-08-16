Update on the Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunting seasons are beginning to open and hunters are scouting the best spots.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department's Private Lands Open To Sportsmen program will have more acres for hunters to enjoy this fall.

“This fall, going into the fall hunting season for 2020 there is 800,000 acres enrolled in the program. That’s an increase of about 9,000 acres from last year. So we’re up, we were at 791,000 acres last fall and we’re at about 800,000 acres this fall,” said NDGF Private Lands Section Leader, Kevin Kading.

PLOTS acres can be found online at the Game and Fish Department’s website, or in this year’s newly printed PLOTS Guide.

“The 2020 PLOTS Guide is available. And it does identify all the PLOTS areas in the state and it also identifies other lands that are open for hunting, such as WPAs or wildlife management areas and other lands. On our website, there’s areas we can download the actual map sheets. You can download an app for your smartphone,” said Kading.

The popular walk-in access program, identified by the familiar triangular yellow signs, has been on the state’s landscape for more than 20 years and the goal remains the same.

“So we’re still shooting for a million-acre goal in the PLOTS program, but we’re kind of strategically going about that. We’re enrolling higher quality acres and developing new habitat every year and kind of inching our way back,” said Kading.

And hunters need to remember these are private lands and they need to be treated with respect.

“The land that’s enrolled in the PLOTS program is all private land. It’s voluntarily enrolled by the landowner. We want to make sure that we treat it with respect, you know, don’t block gates, don’t litter out there, don’t leave animal carcasses or remains in an area that’s close to a road or things like that. I mean, just kind of use commonsense when you’re out there, treat it like you would if it was your own land,” said Kading.

If you’re new to hunting or if you’re taking someone hunting for the first time, PLOTS acres are a good place to start.

