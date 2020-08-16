Teachers prepare for back to school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There's no question that parents and students have some anxiety about how this new school year might go. Teachers are nervous too, but they're also excited to get back into their classrooms and get back to doing what they love. And most of all, they're excited to see their students.

"We still had our agenda on the board," says Simle Middle School teacher Lori Furaus.

This Simle Middle School classroom of reminders of last school year.

"Things were just frozen in time," says Furaus.

From the college pennants still hanging on the bulletin board, to the notes written by last year's students. It all hit Furaus pretty hard when she finally got to come back into her classroom.

"Walking into the classroom for the first time was a very emotional experience," she recalls.

Now, she's busy getting things ready for a new school year. But this year, planning for class includes things like making sure tables are spaced at least six feet apart and providing enough hand sanitizer for students.

"We are planning for anything and everything right now," she says.

Her best advice to parents and students: communicate and be flexible.

"We're asking a lot. We're asking a lot of parents, of our students, of our community, especially of our teachers. We just need to move forward, one day at a time.

And she says one day at a time they'll navigate though the unknowns, and make this a great school year. Whether that's in person, online or a little of both.

"It's going to be different but it's possible," she says.

Students in Bismarck’s public schools are scheduled to go back to school on August 31, but it will be a hybrid model for at least the first nine weeks. That means students will be split into groups. Those groups will go to their buildings every other day and do distance learning the other days. All students will have online classes on Fridays.

