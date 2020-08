Sunday: 143 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 40s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 2

Benson County – 3

Burleigh County - 44

Cass County – 11

Dunn County – 1

Eddy County - 1

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 14

McHenry County – 3

McKenzie County - 1

McLean County – 4

Morton County – 12

Mountrail County – 4

Ramsey County – 2

Richland County – 2

Sioux County - 4

Stark County – 16

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 13

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

397,296 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,581 total tests from yesterday)

179,800 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,655 unique individuals from yesterday)

171,213 Total Negative (+1,512 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,587 – Total Positive (+143 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

459 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

54 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

7,249 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

125 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

