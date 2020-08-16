Advertisement

Students learn to build bridges at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Building bridges
Building bridges(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School might be a few days or weeks away but young children were able to experience an interactive educational at the Heritage Center this afternoon. Kids learned about the history of North Dakota bridges and even built their own miniature bridge.

”Being able to show little kids...getting them immersed in the history at a young age and then having them those ooh’s and ahh’s when they walk into the gallery is just a really fun experience,” said Mandan Middle School science teacher, Sarah Fox.

The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

