North Dakota stair climb canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to coronavirus concerns, the North Dakota 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb has been cancelled.

In recent years North Dakota Firefighters would climb the stairs at the state capitol in honor of the men and women who died during 9/11.

The stair climb funds the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation which provides support to families of fallen firefighters.

The organization is working to set up a page where people can still donate to support the foundation.

You can find more information on their Facebook page, ‘North Dakota 9/11 stair climb’ https://www.facebook.com/climbnorthdakota

