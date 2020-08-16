North Dakota stair climb canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to coronavirus concerns, the North Dakota 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb has been cancelled.
In recent years North Dakota Firefighters would climb the stairs at the state capitol in honor of the men and women who died during 9/11.
The stair climb funds the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation which provides support to families of fallen firefighters.
The organization is working to set up a page where people can still donate to support the foundation.
You can find more information on their Facebook page, ‘North Dakota 9/11 stair climb’ https://www.facebook.com/climbnorthdakota
