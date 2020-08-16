Advertisement

New state budget forecast coming

State budget forecast
State budget forecast(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the state still recovering from months of economic slowdown due to the COVD pandemic, the state’s budget remains ahead of schedule.

Through the month of July, the North Dakota's tax revenues were 9% higher than projected, despite a 15% shortfall in sales tax. More notably, state income tax was more than double what was projected.

OMB Director Joe Morrissette said that's because of many later filings.

“We assumed the filing date would be April 15th like it always is, and we would see the majority of those filings come in the month of April. And of course we know those dates changed due to federal action and we have to mirror that federal date, and so that date was extended to July 15th. And so, we saw significant variance from our original forecast,” said Morrissette.

The budget forecast model was created before the pandemic and before hundreds of oil wells were shut down. A new forecast for this biennium and next will likely be unveiled in September.

