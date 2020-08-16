More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 400 hundred renters in 17 counties across the state have taken advantage of the North Dakota Department of Human Services Emergency Rent Bridge program since launch in May.

The program provides temporary rent assistance for qualifying renters, and the Department of Human Services is reminding state residents that this program is still available.

To qualify renters must earn at least 60% or below their area median income and live in a place of primary residency where there's an obligation to pay rent.

"The renters are obligated to pay 30% of their household income towards their housing cost and rent bridge will cover the difference," said Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson.

Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.

Renters can learn more and apply online on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-bridge.html or by contacting 701-328-1907 or dhserb@nd.gov.

