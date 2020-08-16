Advertisement

More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

Rent
Rent(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 400 hundred renters in 17 counties across the state have taken advantage of the North Dakota Department of Human Services Emergency Rent Bridge program since launch in May.

The program provides temporary rent assistance for qualifying renters, and the Department of Human Services is reminding state residents that this program is still available.

To qualify renters must earn at least 60% or below their area median income and live in a place of primary residency where there's an obligation to pay rent.

"The renters are obligated to pay 30% of their household income towards their housing cost and rent bridge will cover the difference," said Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson.

Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.

Renters can learn more and apply online on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-bridge.html or by contacting 701-328-1907 or dhserb@nd.gov.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Its been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

News

Minot human rights group organizes ‘Unity Fest’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The event features speakers and performances and food.

News

First Responders Night in the Magic City

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
It will be at the north parking lot of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

News

HUD awards funding to local housing authorities

Updated: 15 minutes ago
For the Minot Housing Authority, this is the second round of funding being provided by the CARES Act after funds were also granted in April.

Latest News

News

Man leads police on high speed chases, hides in sunflower field

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Authorities impounded his car.

News

Teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Teachers are busy getting things ready for a new school year. But this year, planning for class includes things like making sure tables are spaced at least six feet apart and providing enough hand sanitizer for students.

News

Bismarck police investigating shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
They are still investigating and looking for the shooter.

Coronavirus

Sunday: 143 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
COVID-19 test results

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-16-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

North Dakota stair climb canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The organization is working to set up a page where people can still donate to support the foundation.