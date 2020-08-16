Minot human rights group organizes ‘Unity Fest’

MINOT, N.D. – For The People, a human rights organization in Minot, announced an upcoming event aimed at bringing people together.

Unity Fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roosevelt Park.

The event features speakers and performances and food.

Organizers said they wanted to unite Minot through the celebration of different cultures.

