Man leads police on high speed chases, hides in sunflower field

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a driver that led them on a high speed chase Sunday morning.

It started around 10:30 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over the car for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver got on I-94, and headed east, topping out at speeds of 120 MPH. The driver then took various gravel roads in southeastern Burleigh County, still going as fast as 80 MPH.

The Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the driver crossed into Emmons County. The driver did eventually stop, but fled on foot. Authorities say he ran into a sunflower field just west of Hazelton. Deputies searched the area with a drone and the Highway Patrol searched from an airplane, but they couldn't find the man.

Authorities did impound his car.

