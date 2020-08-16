Keeping pets safe during a health crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC recently released new recommendations for keeping animals safe during the pandemic and creating an emergency shelter plan for someone who’s no longer able to take care of their pet.

Sara Behrens, the founder of Purrfect Pound Pals, says she hasn’t personally rescued a pet from someone who can’t due to complications from coronavirus, but she said she has noticed a change in pet adoptions since the pandemic began.

She said In April as people were home more, pounds across America were emptying, but now that routines are slowly returning to normal, pet surrenders are on the rise.

”The pound does take some cats when owners pass away and there’s no one else to take them then they will come into the pound and we have gotten a few cats that way,” said Behrens.

Behrens said Purrfect Pound Pals has more than 15 cats right now.

