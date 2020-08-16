HUD awards funding to local housing authorities

MINOT, N.D. - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is investing $472 million in CARES Act funding into local housing authorities to help their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minot Housing Authority is one of more than 30 local housing authorities across the state to receive funds of varied amounts from the CARES Act.

MHA received over $125,000 for administrative needs to respond to COVID-19.

Other area housing authorities that received funding include Mountrail County, receiving more than $2,000.

McHenry and Pierce Counties receiving more than $13,000, and the Housing Authority of Williston receiving more than $10,000.

The Minot Housing Authority manages those locations and will have to get a plan approved by a board of commissioners before they can use the money.

“We’ll be meeting our two larger housing authorities, Minot Housing authority and Williston. The board of commissioners meet at the end of August, we’ll present them a plan and provide them information on eligible categories to utilize the funds,” said MHA Executive Director Tom Alexander.

For the Minot Housing Authority, this is the second round of funding being provided by the CARES Act after funds were also granted in April.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.