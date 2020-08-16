First Responders Night in the Magic City
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City is hosting a first responders night next week! The event allows for the public to come out and meet some of their local heroes.
The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It will be at the north parking lot of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.
The event will be following social distancing guidelines, therefore it will not be as hands-on as previous years, but will still be interactive and educational.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.