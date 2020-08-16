First Responders Night in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City is hosting a first responders night next week! The event allows for the public to come out and meet some of their local heroes.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be at the north parking lot of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

The event will be following social distancing guidelines, therefore it will not be as hands-on as previous years, but will still be interactive and educational.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.