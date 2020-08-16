Advertisement

First Responders Night in the Magic City

first responders night
first responders night(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Magic City is hosting a first responders night next week! The event allows for the public to come out and meet some of their local heroes.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be at the north parking lot of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

The event will be following social distancing guidelines, therefore it will not be as hands-on as previous years, but will still be interactive and educational.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Its been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

News

More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.

News

Minot human rights group organizes ‘Unity Fest’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The event features speakers and performances and food.

News

HUD awards funding to local housing authorities

Updated: 16 minutes ago
For the Minot Housing Authority, this is the second round of funding being provided by the CARES Act after funds were also granted in April.

Latest News

News

Man leads police on high speed chases, hides in sunflower field

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Authorities impounded his car.

News

Teachers prepare for back to school

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Teachers are busy getting things ready for a new school year. But this year, planning for class includes things like making sure tables are spaced at least six feet apart and providing enough hand sanitizer for students.

News

Bismarck police investigating shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
They are still investigating and looking for the shooter.

Coronavirus

Sunday: 143 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
COVID-19 test results

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-16-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

North Dakota stair climb canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The organization is working to set up a page where people can still donate to support the foundation.