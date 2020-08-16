Donation weekend for survivors of the Eagle Ridge Apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s donation weekend at the Mandan Fire Relief Center for those displaced by an apartment fire on Monday. Organizers said its deja vu for volunteers who helped during the Sunset Bluffs fire last year. A warehouse in north Mandan was filled with thousands of clothes and households items in just a few days.

”I know it’s so important that people hear what happened because if you don’t know what happened, you can’t help,” said Mandan Fire Relief Center founder, Patty Barrette.

The donation center will open formally for Eagle Ridge Apartment residents on Monday. Barrette expects the relief center to be operational for at least two months or until every resident is settled into a new home. She said she’s thinking about opening a mobile fire operation center in the future.

