BisMarket vendors say business is good despite the ongoing health crisis

BisMarket
BisMarket(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BisMarket is one of the many events that voted to stay open during the pandemic. A few changes were made so shoppers can follow social distancing. Vendors said business has been good despite the ongoing health crisis.

“Maybe at the beginning of the year, everybody was itching to get out and feeling locked up and I think it’s just continued through the summer with, you know, supporting local,” said Treat Yo’ Self owners, Amy and Caleb Conklin.

According to the BisMarket website, vendors are encouraged to create a larger online presence during the pandemic to keep sales up.

