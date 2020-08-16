Bismarck police investigating shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for the person who fired a gun out a car window early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on south Third Street near Bowen and Indiana Avenues. Witnesses told police a car drove by and someone fired a shot out of the car. No one was hurt, and police say there wasn't any damage.

They are still investigating and looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.