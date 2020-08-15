Video Magic in Minot officially closes after 38 years

MINOT, N.D. – A longtime Minot business impacted by the pandemic officially closed its doors Friday after nearly four decades in business.

Video Magic posted on Facebook that Friday was its last day.

The business announced on social media late last month that they would be closing by the end of August.

Ownership indicated that their main reason for closing was the pandemic’s disruption of the film industry, which is key to business for video rental stores.

