Advertisement

Saturday: 123 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 4
  • Benson County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 18
  • Cass County – 11
  • Emmons County - 4
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 40
  • Kidder County - 3
  • McLean County – 8
  • Morton County – 5
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County - 2
  • Stark County – 2
  • Stutsman County - 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 9
  • Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

391,731 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,478 total tests from yesterday)

178,145 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,542 unique individuals from yesterday)

169,701 Total Negative (+1,420 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,444 – Total Positive (+123 unique individuals from yesterday)

A case from Richland County was a duplicate.

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number will be updated Monday.

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

Updated to reflect the daily positivity rate as 1.9%.

457 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (-10 individuals from yesterday)

7,161 – Total Recovered (+95 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 23 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

Coronavirus

Friday: 152 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

Coronavirus

Debate over nationwide mask mandate continues

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
President Trump and Joe Biden debate mandating masks nationwide