Retrial scheduled for man who won appeal in Minot fatal stabbing

MINOT, N.D. – A 30-year-old man who won an appeal on his conviction in the 2017 fatal stabbing of a woman in Minot will stand trial again in January.

A jury convicted Bradley Morales in May 2018 in the fatal stabbing of a woman the previous August. The judge sentenced him to 40 years.

Morales successfully appealed the conviction, on the grounds the courts violated his sixth amendment rights by closing off some proceedings to the public. He’ll stand trial again in district court in Minot January 25, 2021.

The AA-felony murder charge carries with it a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Morales remains in custody in the Ward County Jail, according to online records.

