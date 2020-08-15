June oil report shows increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dramatic slowdown in the oilfields has had a trickle down effect in North Dakota, as it’s one of the state’s largest revenue generators. But, there’s a sign of hope, as oil production is finally picking back up after two months of record-breaking drops.

Regulators say June is a sign of things to come in the July and August oil numbers, but the turnaround won’t leave the state unscathed.

”Buckets are not going to fill. There are water resource projects that won’t get funded, and there are infrastructure projects that won’t get funded,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director.

Industry leaders were glad to see thousands of oil wells starting to open back up that were shut in.

”Getting those wells back online is a big deal puts a lot of people back to work and gets the oil flowing. Seeing a fairly decent climb in oil price but not enough to stimulate new activity,” said Ron Ness, ND Petroleum Council.

This month the state has also started the process of plugging and reclaiming hundreds of wells that were abandoned. opening up more jobs for workers in the Bakken.

”People were so anxious to get to work that they just hit it with everything they had, so we went from zero rigs plugging wells to fourteen virtually overnight. It’s been a bit of a struggle getting everybody up to speed doing everything they need to do,” said Helms.

Helms says the reclamation bids are coming in later this week. In June more than 4,000 wells were still inactive.

