Crews respond to fire in east Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A garage was destroyed and two homes were damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Bismarck Police and Fire Department closed a portion of Trenton Drive in east Bismarck after a structure caught fire.

It’s not known how the fire started or if anyone was injured at this time.

Crews are still on scene.

Stay with Your News Leader for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.