Crews respond to fire in east Bismarck

A garage is destroyed and two homes were damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.
A garage is destroyed and two homes were damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A garage was destroyed and two homes were damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Bismarck Police and Fire Department closed a portion of Trenton Drive in east Bismarck after a structure caught fire.

It’s not known how the fire started or if anyone was injured at this time.

Crews are still on scene.

