Williston Public School District #1 K-8 students return face-to-face, high school returns in hybrid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Public School District #1 administrators decided their students will return to school in the green phase.

Face masks are strongly encouraged, but not required, however, students who utilize bus transportation will be required to wear one.

K-8 students will return in-person this fall, and high school students will return in the hybrid A/B model.

Students with last names starting with A through L, will attend on A days, and M through Z students will attend on B days.

Lunchtimes and locations will differ to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria.

“K4 students, they’re going to be in the classrooms eating. It’s going to be a lot easier to manage that way,” said Jeff Thake, Williston Public School District #1 superintendent.

Extracurricular activities will follow the guidance given by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

Students will start class on Aug. 27.

