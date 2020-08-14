Advertisement

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

There will be no spires of light this Sept. 11.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Organizers said Thursday that they canceled the display because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum says spires and facades of buildings in Manhattan will be illuminated in blue instead.

Last month, organizers also cited the pandemic in canceling the annual reading of names in person by relatives of the terror attack victims.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

