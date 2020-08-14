Turtle Mountain Community College to begin school year online

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) – Turtle Mountain Community College will begin the Fall 2020 semester entirely online, according to interim President Dr. Kellie Hall.

Hall posted on the college’s Facebook page Thursday about the decision to begin with distance learning.

She said the college extended registration and will begin classes August 31, one week later than originally scheduled.

Hall told Your News Leader the college will likely use distance learning for at least the first three to four weeks, and then reassess from there, with options for reduced-size courses and more one-one-one learning.

“We will continuously reassess the state of the pandemic in our community and possibly move to hybrid face to face labs and instruction once it is safe. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we move through this unprecedented time,” said Hall.

Hall indicated the plan would work out for many of its students who are parents, since the Turtle Mountain Community Schools are also beginning the year with distance learning.

She said it’s too early to know if there will be an impact on the college’s athletics programs, since their schedules do not begin until November.

Hall said the college has a rough enrollment of 500 students each semester. The college offers Bachelor’s-level programs, two-year Associate degrees, 16-week and nine-month certificates, and workforce training.

Students can find more information on the college’s website: https://www.tm.edu/

