The NDDOT plans for $15 million worth of new buses(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your ride to work might be getting an upgrade -- that is, if you take the bus.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration awarded a $15 million four-year grant to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The money will be used to purchase new buses and update bus facilities throughout the state.

Engineers at the North Dakota Department of Transportation say 40 percent of the state’s buses have met their useful life.

The NDDOT will open applications in the fall for transit providers to apply for buses they'll need in the coming year.

"Citizens in North Dakota depend on public transportation for access to health care, jobs and other vital services. And so, it's really important for us to invest in this infrastructure to serve those needs and to keep our state operating efficiently," said NDDOT Assistant Local Government Engineer Stacey Hanson.

The NDDOT plans to reopen applications over the next four years that the grant funds are available.

