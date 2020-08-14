Advertisement

Teachers in New Town holding in-service next week ahead of school year

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. - New Town teachers have been busy preparing for the upcoming semester.

They wrapped up their workshop Friday and will hold two Teacher In-Service Days August 17-18 to go over the platforms for distance learning and the current curriculum.

“Just being back in one another’s company again which has been nice and refreshing after a long summer apart,” said Ashley Elsworth, lead secondary teacher at Edwin Loe Elementary School.

It will be one of the first times teachers in the district reunite since the pandemic triggered the shut-down of in-person classes in March. 

