State offers free anti-malware software for schools amid fall return(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As school districts across the state prepare for a combination of in-person and virtual learning, the North Dakota Information Technology Department is doing their part to ensure back to school success by offering virtual protection for teachers and students.

The department is offering to install the anti-malware software Cortext-XDR on school computers and laptops free of charge. This is open to all schools across the state. The department said they want to help protect against an increased risk in cyber-attacks due more people switching to telework and virtual learning due to COVID-19.

Staff at NDIT said the North Dakota State Network hosts more than 250,000 users on a daily basis, and this is one step towards overall protections for those users.

“The importance with rolling this software out is we want to be able to protect any side doors that  may try to permit access to the overall network,” said NDIT Cyber Security Strategic Advisor Shane Swanson.

Schools interested in obtaining the free software can make requests through their IT coordinators or by contacting the NDIT service desk at 1-800-774-1091.

Cities and counties can also get the software, but for now schools are being given priority due to virtual learning beginning this fall.

