State of North Dakota updates COVID-19 tracing app

CARE-19 app
CARE-19 app(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota is updating their controversial COVID-19 tracing app.

The new app will be called ‘CARE-19 alert’ and the update will cost taxpayers $40,000. That’s more than four times the original CARE-19 app price tag of $9,500.

The state of North Dakota and app developer Proud-Crowd faced controversy earlier this year with the original CARE-19 app.

A privacy company said they found problems with how the app handled user privacy and security.

Both the state and the app developer denied any wrongdoing.

