NTSB finds ‘no mechanical malfunctions or failure’ regarding 2018 Air Medical crash

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a report stating there is was no evidence of engine failure or malfunction that led to the fatal crash in November of 2018.

In the report it states the crash site was scattered for 20 miles.

According to the report, both wings had separated  from the main body of the aircraft and had buckling damage. The left wing was broken into two pieces, with the engine separated from the aircraft.

“An examination of the left and right engines showed no mechanical malfunctions or failure that would have prevented normal operations of either engine.”

According to the NTSB report, no evidence of failure of malfunction of the propellers was found either.

No drugs were reported in the toxicology report for the pilot.

Text messages recovered from the pilot’s cell phone stated he had concerns in November that “his Heading Situation Indicator (HIS) has precessed 25 degrees on the flight from Minot to Denver and that the autopilot started jerking again.”

The heading indicator is used to inform a flight crew which way the plane is going.

