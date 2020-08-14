New Town School District preps for fall

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Although Schools in New Town will start with distance learning Aug. 19, teachers and administrators are working to get the school ready for when in-person classes resume.

They're adding hand sanitizer stations, and creating social distancing for classrooms, hallways, and lunchrooms.

They also added a temperature scanner and assigned lockers that are three spaces a part.

Administrators said many students live in multi-generational homes and their top concern is the health of the students, staff, and their families.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff but very close to that is the safety and wellbeing of our families,” said New Town Public School Superintendent Beth Zietz.

Staff also said they will encourage the use of masks when social distancing is not available.

In-person classes could resume as soon as Sept. 21.

