Advertisement

NDSU not playing football this fall

(KSFY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Director of Athletics Matt Larsen tells Valley News Live there will be no football played this fall.

When the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the season to the spring the conference left the door open for teams to play non-conference games, and Larsen said it would be a priority to get those games scheduled. Unfortunately, no teams eligible to play would schedule the Bison.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bismarck native Paxton Miller pitching for Bull Moose

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
Bismarck native Paxton Miller had a great outing from the mound on Monday.

News

Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Thursday’s announcement from the NSIC canceling fall competition and championships as well as suspending all competition through Dec. 31 made its mark on Minot State athletics and supporters.

News

Former Mandan Flickertail signs with the Minnesota Twins

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
After a stellar summer with the Mandan Flickertails, pitcher Jon Wilson has signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins.

News

NSIC cancels 2020 fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has decided to cancel the 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Belcourt School Board voted to postpone all fall athletics at Turtle Mountain Community Schools until students return to face-to-face education, according to the Turtle Mountain Braves Twitter account.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Mason Schwellenbach

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Mason Schwellenbach has made a name for himself in Dickinson. The Big Sticks most versatile player is back for his second season.

Sports

Bismarck and Mandan limit attendance at sporting events

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Grossfeld
Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools will have limited attendance at sporting events this fall.

News

Pro’s Pointer #15

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Johnnie Candle
Boat control is critical for catching fish consistently, but what about boat control while running from spot-to-spot. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle tells us why trim tabs might be an excellent addition to your boat.

Sports

Summit League announces postponement of fall sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.