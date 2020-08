BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s back for it’s second year, a community event that gets you active, pretty messy and feeling good as you’ll be giving back to a great organization.

We are joined by Taner Ohlsen who is the Family Representative for Brave the Shave as well as Jessie Dorval, the event lead for Muddy 4 a Cause.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.