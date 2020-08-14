Mandan Public Schools will require masks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools is requiring everyone to wear masks while on school property. The school board made the decision Thursday night after hearing an update on the status of COVID-19 from district officials and Custer Health during a special meeting.

The district’s release states that Mandan Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Bitz and Custer Health Administrator, Erin Ourada, made the recommendation due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases and increasing percentage of positivity within the 14-day rolling average for Morton County.

District officials said Thursday’s meeting was called to ensure they are meeting the needs of students, families, and educators as they plan to resume classes on August 20th.

