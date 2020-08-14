Advertisement

Lawmakers react To CARES Act process

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All of the federal Coronavirus Relief money has been claimed, and the U.S. Senate went into recess without passing another relief bill.

With a pause until the next round of talks, North Dakota lawmakers are looking back at the path they took to get here. And both sides say there are changes they’d like to see.

When a group of legislators were approving the last of the CARES Act dollars, a back-and-forth between the parties revealed both sides are ready to make changes.

Democrats want more representation and Republicans are looking to dial back what they did just a few years ago.

When CARES Act dollars came from Washington, it was a six-person commission of the Governor and other Executive and Legislative Branch leaders that sifted through the requests for the funds.

State Democrats, who hold none of these elected positions, say lawmakers themselves should’ve had more of a say.

“This process was developed to receive tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, a couple of million dollars at a time as budgets changed at the federal level came through. But we’re talking about $1.25 billion. Today it’s $319 million that we have an up-and-down vote on,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

One of their biggest concerns were the number of voices in the chamber. While the committee that approves the funds is made up of more than 40 lawmakers, 14 districts around the state aren’t given a vote.

“Good things have been done in the decisions that have been made. To our core issue: how this process has happened and how we can do better for North Dakotans in the future is, I think, the focus,” said Democratic Senate Candidate Melissa Gjellstad.

Even members of the majority party say discussions should take place.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, noted the rules were made under Democratic control a few decades back. But added that the next legislative session should approach the issue.

“Back in 1991, the dollar amounts were vastly different than what we have before us today. And we would be derelict in our duty as legislators if we didn’t take another look at how this operates,” said Holmberg.

But, dispersing funds isn’t the only thing lawmakers want to look into.

For months, members of Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., own party have called for reform to executive order powers.

“We have given through the decades, the last decade or two, more authority to the Governor for Executive Orders. We’ve done that not realizing about a pandemic; we understand that. Now we as a legislative body to have a discussion about that,” said Majority Leader Chet Pollert.

In the last five months, the governor has signed 36 Executive Orders. That’s the most in a five-month span since 2011, when Gov. Jack Dalrymple signed 37 to combat flooding.

A few months back, more than a dozen lawmakers sent a letter to Burgum regarding his use of the Executive Order powers. Burgum has regularly said that he is confident in legal standing of his executive orders.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State offers free anti-malware software for schools amid fall return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As school districts across the state prepare for a combination of in-person and virtual learning, the North Dakota Information Technology Department is doing their part to ensure back to school success by offering virtual protection for teachers and students.

News

County by County, August 14, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Let's go to our county by county to see what's going on across the KMOT viewing area.

News

Counseling services offered in New Town School District amid pandemic, return to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The New Town School District is offering counseling services to counter some of the stresses of back-to-school for students and families, in light of COVID-19 and distance learning.

News

Teachers in New Town holding in-service next week ahead of school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
New Town teachers have been busy preparing for the upcoming semester.

Latest News

News

New Town School District preps for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Although Schools in New Town will start with distance learning Aug. 19, teachers and administrators are working to get the school ready for when in-person classes resume.

News

Dickinson High Sub Varsity shuts down football practice due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Dickinson High Athletic Director Guy Fridley has confirmed to KFYR-TV that a member of the sub varsity football team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be shutting down sub varsity football practice.

News

NDSU not playing football this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
North Dakota State Director of Athletics Matt Larsen tells Valley News Live there will be no football played this fall.

News

Dakota Stage Limited theater reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dakota Stage Limited theater has reopened to the public with many new safety precautions in place for its actors and audience members.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Muddy 4 A Cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s back for it’s second year, a community event that gets you active, pretty messy and feeling good as you’ll be giving back to a great organization.