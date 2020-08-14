Lawmakers react To CARES Act process

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All of the federal Coronavirus Relief money has been claimed, and the U.S. Senate went into recess without passing another relief bill.

With a pause until the next round of talks, North Dakota lawmakers are looking back at the path they took to get here. And both sides say there are changes they’d like to see.

When a group of legislators were approving the last of the CARES Act dollars, a back-and-forth between the parties revealed both sides are ready to make changes.

Democrats want more representation and Republicans are looking to dial back what they did just a few years ago.

When CARES Act dollars came from Washington, it was a six-person commission of the Governor and other Executive and Legislative Branch leaders that sifted through the requests for the funds.

State Democrats, who hold none of these elected positions, say lawmakers themselves should’ve had more of a say.

“This process was developed to receive tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, a couple of million dollars at a time as budgets changed at the federal level came through. But we’re talking about $1.25 billion. Today it’s $319 million that we have an up-and-down vote on,” said Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

One of their biggest concerns were the number of voices in the chamber. While the committee that approves the funds is made up of more than 40 lawmakers, 14 districts around the state aren’t given a vote.

“Good things have been done in the decisions that have been made. To our core issue: how this process has happened and how we can do better for North Dakotans in the future is, I think, the focus,” said Democratic Senate Candidate Melissa Gjellstad.

Even members of the majority party say discussions should take place.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, noted the rules were made under Democratic control a few decades back. But added that the next legislative session should approach the issue.

“Back in 1991, the dollar amounts were vastly different than what we have before us today. And we would be derelict in our duty as legislators if we didn’t take another look at how this operates,” said Holmberg.

But, dispersing funds isn’t the only thing lawmakers want to look into.

For months, members of Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., own party have called for reform to executive order powers.

“We have given through the decades, the last decade or two, more authority to the Governor for Executive Orders. We’ve done that not realizing about a pandemic; we understand that. Now we as a legislative body to have a discussion about that,” said Majority Leader Chet Pollert.

In the last five months, the governor has signed 36 Executive Orders. That’s the most in a five-month span since 2011, when Gov. Jack Dalrymple signed 37 to combat flooding.

A few months back, more than a dozen lawmakers sent a letter to Burgum regarding his use of the Executive Order powers. Burgum has regularly said that he is confident in legal standing of his executive orders.

