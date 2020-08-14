Advertisement

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT/CNN) -- A Texas man hospitalized with the coronavirus was still able to say “I do” thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers.

Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“That was the most difficult part for me,” Leimann said. “Was just letting him go into the ER and not knowing when I would see him again.”

After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

“We try to be creative to … bring some life back into people and help them continue to fight through what is one of the worst hospitalizations I’ve ever seen,” Matt Holdridge, a registered nurse at the hospital, said.

That creativity led to a wedding like no other on Tuesday as staff hosted a ceremony for the couple in the hospital’s hallways.

Muniz, who is on a life-saving machine known as an ECMO, was able to leave his room with the help of a team of hospital workers.

While it wasn’t the wedding neither of them imagined, it was something they’re truly grateful for.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Leimann said. “And all I could see was him as I was walking down the aisle.”

It also lifted the spirits of the hospital staff during a difficult time.

“It meant a lot to us because it was kind of a ray of sunshine,” Holdridge said. “And it’s been a pretty dark period for us as a whole.”

Leimann is thankful for the support and love the hospital staff has provided.

“We pray for you every day for the risk that you’re taking to take care of our loved ones,” Leimann said. “Thank you.”

Muniz still remains in the hospital and has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Leimann says. For now, the couple is holding on the to the memories they made on their special day.

Copyright 2020 KSAT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital staff creates wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancé, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19. After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

National

Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

National

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Updated: 58 minutes ago
According to court documents, Ryson Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine weakens slightly in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
Josephine is just barely holding on to its tropical storm status as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean as the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

Eagle Ridge Apartment looted after Monday’s fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Just days after a devastating fire displaced more than 25 families, tenants at Eagle Ridge Apartments found their apartments ransacked.

National

Iran, Turkey lash out at UAE over agreement with Israel

Updated: 5 hours ago
The agreement would make the UAE the first Gulf Arab state — and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan — to have full diplomatic ties with Israel.

National

President Trump blasts the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump keeps blasting the mail-in voting process, critics say he's causing havoc on democracy.

National

A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.