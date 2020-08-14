Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) - Cannon Hinnant was the 5-year-old boy who carried a big smile and even a bigger heart.

“Cannon was the type of kid that was always polite, kind of laid back, but he was a beautiful little kid,” grandfather Merrill Race said.

He’s a kid who youth pastor Daryl High said was always a joy in Sunday school.

“His smile is huge. His personality is big,” High said. “You could not help to be changed when you met Cannon. Even if a word wasn’t said, you can’t help but be changed.”

Mourners rallied around this family inside and outside this funeral home and the support even reached the masses online in a Gofundme account.

“I’m glad that people are showing up and coming out and show they got his back and they care, we need more of this and less of this hate.” Race said.

Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

Cannon’s dad didn’t know why he was targeted.

“There wasn’t anything between me and him -- any bad blood whatsoever for him to have a reason to do this,” Hinnant said.

For now family, friends and pastors will try to help to lift up this family up.

“The only thing I keep thinking of is a scripture that comes to my heart, Psalm 34:18, that says God is close to the broken-hearted. That’s what I want people to know when we are hurting God longs to be close to us,” pastor Bobby Harrell said.

