Friday: 152 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

  • Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 5
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 31
  • Cass County – 16
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Foster County - 1
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • McHenry County – 2
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 7
  • Mercer County - 2
  • Morton County – 10
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 1
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Sioux County – 2
  • Stark County – 25
  • Steele Count – 1
  • Stutsman County - 2
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 5
  • Ward County – 9
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 6

BY THE NUMBERS

385,320 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,491 total tests from yesterday)

176,603 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,563 unique individuals from yesterday)

168,281 Total Negative (+1,412 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,322 – Total Positive (+152 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was found that a case from Stark County was from out of state.

2,140 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+54 from yesterday †)****

2.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**

455 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

65 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

7,066 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

121 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

