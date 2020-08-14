EPA finalizes updated regulations for oil and gas industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized rescinded standards for methane emissions in the oil and gas industry.

The agency argued that the standards it rescinded were redundant, overlapping with other regulations involving volatile organic compounds. The EPA said the new rules would have combined benefits of $750 million to $850 million, but would increase methane emissions by up to 450,000 tons.

Governor Doug Burgum responded to the ruling, stating: “We appreciate the EPA and Trump administration for recognizing the value of innovation over regulation and returning the rules to closer alignment with the original intent of the Clean Air Act.”

