Eagle Ridge fire determined accidental

Eagle Ridge fire began on third floor patio
Eagle Ridge fire began on third floor patio(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Fire Department says the cause of the Eagle Ridge apartment fire was due to improper disposal of smoking material.

In a press release, the Fire and Police department say they conducted an extensive investigation into the fire that started on Monday night.

After interviewing residents and gathering physical evidence, they say the fire was intentional or accidentally started.

According to the Mandan Fire Department the fire originated on a third floor balcony.

