Eagle Ridge Apartment looted after Monday’s fire

Eagle Ridge apartments ransacked less than a week after a fire displaced 25 families.
Eagle Ridge apartments ransacked less than a week after a fire displaced 25 families.(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Just days after a devastating fire displaced more than 25 families, tenants at Eagle Ridge Apartments found their apartments ransacked.

“I didn’t even catch on to what was happening right away,” said former Eagle Ridge Apartment resident, Lori Ficklin. ”I looked over and noticed that my son’s Xbox was gone...and that was the first thing we noticed was missing,” said Ficklin.

Mandan Police said they received several reports of break ins overnight Wednesday but it’s unknown how many residencies were burglarized. Eagle Ridge Apartment residents say they were shocked to find the mess left behind.

“Talk about getting kicked when you’re down, right? Just the few things we could’ve salvaged, now we can’t,” said Ficklin.

While most of the items are replacable, Ficklin says the worst part was losing memories she can never get back.

"Old like flip phones that aren't going to be of value to anybody. They had recordings from when my kids were little. I had my son's first words recorded on that cell phone...and they're gone," said Ficklin.

She hopes the people will come forward and return the stolen items.

Mandan Police says detectives are investigating the incident. If you see any suspicious activity call police at 701-667-3250.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

