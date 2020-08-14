Dickinson Public Schools moving to hybrid schedule

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Public School administrators have decided to start their school year in the hybrid model of instruction in their draft reopening plan due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Stark County.

The model falls under Level 2 in the draft plan, which entails students with A-K last names attending school on Mondays and Wednesdays and every other Friday, and L-Z last names attending Tuesdays and Thursdays and every other Friday.

Hybrid schedules will be implemented districtwide.

