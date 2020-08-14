Dickinson High Sub Varsity shuts down football practice due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson High Athletic Director Guy Fridley has confirmed to KFYR-TV that a member of the sub varsity football team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be shutting down sub varsity football practice.

Varsity football will continue to practice at this time because they are considered non close contact to the sub varsity team. This is a developing story.

