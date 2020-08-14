Dakota Stage Limited theater reopens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Stage Limited theater has reopened to the public with many new safety precautions in place for its actors and audience members.

Actors are required to wear masks during their rehearsals, but not during shows and their call times are spaced out to reduce the number of people in the building at one time.

"Instead of calling everybody at the beginning of rehearsal, we're only calling specific actors and specific groups that we need to work on the scene that they are in," said Dakota Stage Executive Director Joshua Johnson.

Audience members will have their temperatures taken at the door.

Masks are required when moving throughout the building, but can be taken off, once seated. Seating is spaced out, leaving every other row empty, reducing theater capacity to 45 percent.

