County by County, August 14, 2020

MINOT, N.D.- Let’s go to our County by County to see what’s going on across the KMOT viewing area.

We first go to Wells County, the city of Harvey will be starting their driver's licenses services again.

The services will resume on Aug. 19.

They will be by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment please call 1-855-633-6835

The office is located at 120 8th Street W.

Heading north to Rolette County, their public health district will be hosting a back to school drive through immunization clinic.

The clinic will take place Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive through will be right behind Rolette county public health district's office in the parking lot.

No appointments are needed.

In Ward County, the Kenmare Country Club is hosting an adult/kid golf tournament.

The tournament kicks off Aug. 20.

Dinner and registration are at 4:30 p.m. and tee off is at 5:30 p.m.

There is a $60 team registration fee.

Teams consist of one adult and one child.

Going north to Bottineau County, the International Peace Garden is looking to fill multiple positions for seasonal work.

They are hiring three groups of staff, horticultural, buildings, and grounds staff.

The positions are seasonal and will be for the months of August and September.

You can apply online on their website or on their Facebook page.