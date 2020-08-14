Counseling services offered in New Town School District amid pandemic, return to school
NEW TOWN, N.D. - The New Town School District is offering counseling services to counter some of the stresses of back-to-school for students and families, in light of COVID-19 and distance learning.
The counseling includes telehealth psychiatry over Zoom. Those interested in using the services can contact the counseling director at 701-978-1212.
