Counseling services offered in New Town School District amid pandemic, return to school

Counseling services offered in New Town School District
Counseling services offered in New Town School District(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. - The New Town School District is offering counseling services to counter some of the stresses of back-to-school for students and families, in light of COVID-19 and distance learning.

The counseling includes telehealth psychiatry over Zoom. Those interested in using the services can contact the counseling director at 701-978-1212.

