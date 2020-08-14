Bismarck native Paxton Miller pitching for Bull Moose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck native Paxton Miller had a great outing from the mound on Monday. Miller struck out 11 Flickertails in just six innings of work. That performance helped the Bull moose to their 7th win of the season.

Miller was disappointed when he learned he would not be able to finish his freshman season with the University of Mary baseball team, but the Bull Moose have filled that void.

“It gave me goose bumps when I got out there and first heard my name called, and then hearing the uproar in the crowd was awesome. And even my second outing when I came out and got the save. I had a lot of my family there, and I think hopefully a lot of the people are going to catch on that I am from Bismarck and being able to represent the city the best that I can,” said Miller.

Players from all over the country are in Bismarck to play in the Northwoods league. The same guys have leaned on Miller for things to do outside of Baseball.

“There has been a few guys that have been really bugging me about what’s there to do. Whether I go fishing, which I really don’t, what local places I can go. It doesn’t help that I am not 21, so there are a few places that I have never been able to, so I wouldn’t even know where to go for some of that stuff. But yeah, they always ask, ‘do you fish a lot, where is the best fishing spot golf courses?’ anything like that, but a lot of the stuff you kind of have to do it on your own. That’s what I kind of tell them,” said Miller.

The Bull Moose play the Larks at Municipal Ballpark Friday night.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.