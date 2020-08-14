Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve noticed your favorite alcohol beverages missing from shelves, managers at Stage Stop Liquors in Mandan say there’s a reason for that.

Manager Deandra Vigil says customers have been questioning where their favorite beers have gone. She says they’re out about 40 percent of their most popular canned drinks due to supply issues and an aluminum shortage.

“A lot of distributors are running low because they’re not producing enough because of the pandemic. A lot of places were shut down. So, it’s hard to catch back up. And then, the aluminum comes from China. So, we’re having a hard time getting that produced as well,” Vigil said.

She says it’s been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

