AARP recognizing Social Security’s 85th anniversary

(WITN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the 85th anniversary of Social Security. The American Association of Retired Persons says it’s encouraging its members to educate themselves on politicians who will take care of those benefits.

Social Security benefits those who’ve earned it through hard work.

“It has helped me with the medical bills and with everyday living, expenses that we occur and our utilities, food. It has been a great help,” said Resident and Social Security Beneficiary Marilyn Zins.

Zins is one of 136,520 people in North Dakota receiving Social Security. Of those, 99,735 are retired workers, like Zins.

The national, monthly average benefit for retirees is $1,514. “It’s a bedrock foundation for many families in their retirement years. It provides that basic income and retirement income for folks to stay on their feet,” said State Director for AARP ND Josh Askvig.

AARP has developed “Protect Voters 50+ voter-engagement efforts” to help voters find out where each candidate stands on issues that matter to them.

“It’s about protecting 50-plus voters and making their voices heard on protecting social security. So, it’s there for our children and our grandchildren,” Askvig said.

Askvig says social security helps retired workers live a normal life, while the dollars also help their community’s by benefiting the local economy.

Askvig said AARP North Dakota is also working to ensure voters can cast ballots safely and is setting up debates for candidates to talk about issues that are important to 50-plus residents.

